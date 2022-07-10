Wimbledon Tennis: Novak Djokovic to take on Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles final

London: In Tennis, top-seed Novak Djokovic will be looking to make history, going for Grand Slam title No 21 when he takes on Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men’s singles final in London today. Djokovic, made it to the final by defeating Cameron Norrie in four sets in the semifinals while Kyrgios had an easy passage as his opponent Rafael Nadal pulled out due to an abdominal injury. The 35-year-old is aiming to capture a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st major title as he aims to close the gap on 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.