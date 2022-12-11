Whether you get credit or not, do not stop giving your best – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that whether credit is given or not, do not stop giving your best. A person can achieve everything with his resolve and continuous effort. Shrimad Bhagwat Gita and Swami Vivekananda have been the main sources of inspiration for me. Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts ‘Man is a part of God and a storehouse of immortal powers’ fills us with enthusiasm and verve. Shrimad Bhagwat Gita’s message of selfless action saves us from despair. It also mentions the qualities of a virtuous worker. According to it, we can achieve for ourselves, society and the country by being free from attachment, zero ego, patient and full of enthusiasm and continuous hard work. It is necessary to respect those who work in the interest of the society and the country. This gives them encouragement and social acceptance. Also others get inspired. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the ‘Pride of Madhya Pradesh-2022’ program of a media group at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan honored 41 participants of the state who made significant contribution in the fields of social service, education, health, employment, small scale industries, infrastructure development etc. in the state. Media Group members including Shri Pawan Agarwal, Shri Sanjay Joshi, Shri Sumit Modi, Sushri Upmita Vajpayee and Shri Vipul Gupta were present in the programme.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the respected participants that their contribution is helpful in the progress and development of the people of the state and the state. The achievements made by you are a matter of pride for the state. The state will progress only if people like you, who belong to villages, towns and small towns, move forward. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inspired the honoured persons to keep striving for more progress and success. He said that considering the achievements made so far as a stepping stone, we should plan ahead, set goals and remain dedicated towards our work. It should be our endeavor to be satisfied with our work and ensure that our image remains positive in the society.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, the country has created its own special image in the world. Today no power in the world can ignore India. India has got a wonderful opportunity to chair the G-20. Some meetings of this conference will also be held in Madhya Pradesh. Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and Global Investors Summit are also going to be held in the state in January-2023. This is an important opportunity for the state to leave its mark at the global level and determine the path of the future. The state government is committed to make the best use of these opportunities.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan awarded the participants of Sagar, Ujjain, Chhatarpur, Khandwa, Mhow, Narmadapuram, Khargone, Mandsaur, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Jhabua and Jaora in the programme.