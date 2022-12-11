10th Convocation at Centurion University

Centurion University of Technology and Management has observed it’s 10th Convocation in the gracious presence of the Honourable Governor of Odisha, Shri Ganeshi Lal, Guest of Honour, Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, Australia and Guest of Honor Mr. Peter Wuffli, Founder & Chairman, elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization, Switzerland, at it’s Mother Campus situated at Paralakhemundi. Dr. Supriya Patnaik, presented the Vice Chancellor’s Report at the opening of the Ceremony. In her speech she encouraged the graduating students to apply their learning and industry experience to nurture entrepreneurship as job creators. Goading the students to commit themselves to growth with sustainability and responsibility, she said, “Climb a mountain to see the world, not for the world to see you”.

The Honourable Governor in his speech congratulated the students and praised Centurion’s relentless effort to build dynamic workforce through it’s well-structured education initiatives. He rekindled feeling of oneness among young minds and said the learners are like divinities and mediums of radiating happiness.

Prof Iain Martin in his speech appreciated Deakin University’s relationship with Centurion University and the shared goals for developing leadership qualities among students and focus on sustainable development.

Mr. Peter Wuffli in his speech stressed upon the importance of digital innovation and digital transformation and appreciated how Centurion University is leading with innovation and entrepreneurial vision. He urged students to develop “can do” attitude.

In the Convocation 22 scholars have received their doctoral degree out which one has received the Vice Chancellor’s Best Thesis Award. Overall, 12 graduates have been conferred gold medals. A total 2,298 students from the 2020-22, and 131 students from earlier batches were conferred degrees at the Ceremony.

The Convocation Ceremony was also graced by the presence of the Collector & District Magistrate, Mr Lingraj Panda. Prof.Mukti Kanta Mishra, President, Prof. D.N Rao, Vice President, Dr Anita Patra, Registrar and Deans of all schools of Centurion University.