Madhya Pradesh made unprecedented achievements in irrigation during the tenure of Shri Malaiya : CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh made unprecedented achievements in the irrigation sector during the tenure of former minister Shri Jayant Malaiya. Whatever tasks were assigned to him in the Cabinet, he completed them with full responsibility. His tenure as Finance Minister, Urban Development Minister and Irrigation Minister has been full of achievements. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Amrit Mahotsav of former minister Shri Jayant Malaiya at Eklavya University campus in Damoh district today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is true that Damoh is incomplete without Shri Jayant Malaiya. He is such a personality who has won the hearts of all. He has served Madhya Pradesh better, he should continue to work in the same way. The Chief Minister wished Shri Malaiya a happy, wholesome and healthy life on completion of 75 years of his life. CM Shri Chouhan also released the book “Jai Yatra” centreed on Shri Malaiya.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shri Malaiya is a very straightforward, simple, polite and courteous person. On behalf of the people of the state, I thank him for his service to Madhya Pradesh. The CM said that if any work is important and serious, only one person’s name comes in mind to hand it over, that is Shri Jayant Malaiya. Whatever department’s works were assigned to him in the cabinet, he completed them efficiently.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shri Malaiya remains unaffected in all situations friendship and enmity, happiness-sorrow and honour-disgrace. The one who wins others is a hero, the one who wins himself is Mahavir, the Mahavir is Jitendriya, the Jitendriya is Jin and the Jin is Jain and Jayant, like this is our Jayant Malaiya. He did all the works with full dedication and in a better way.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Smt. Sumitra Mahajan while congratulating him on completion of 75 years of life described Shri Malaiya as an efficient and responsible public leader who always cares for the well being and concerns of the public.

Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that Shri Malaiya gave ideal leadership to the people. He is a successful worker, leader, administrator and social person. Whatever responsibility was given to him, he discharged it with full responsibility. He is heartily congratulated and welcomed on Amrit Mahotsav.

Union Minister of State Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said that if anyone has the ability to bridge the generation gap, it is Shri Malaiya ji. He is ready to do anything for the person he is friends with.

Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava said that today is a day of great happiness that we have participated in the programme of Amrit Mahotsav. He said that his association with Shri Malaiya goes back to 50 years and many memories are attached to it.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh while congratulating Shri Malaiya on Amrit Mahotsav said that his guidance and blessings will always be available.

Member of Parliament Shri VD Sharma while congratulating Shri Malaiya on his birthday, described him as a man of easygoing, simple personality, who always worked for the development of Bundelkhand and the state. The programme was addressed by several public representatives including former Minister Shri Ajay Vishnoi, Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Finance Minister Shri Tarun Bhanot and Shri Vinod Gotia. Former Minister Shri Jayant Malaiya thanked everyone. MLAs, public representatives and a large number of citizens were present in the programme.