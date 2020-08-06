Western Digital brings in festive cheer with exciting offers across Amazon and Flipkart

New Delhi: Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced striking offers across its popular storage devices at the Flipkart Big Freedom Sale and Amazon Prime Day Sale. Adding to the excitement around festivals across the country and celebrating the spirit of the 74th Independence Day, the sale offers exciting discounts across its popular devices such as the WD My Passport HDD, SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type C and SanDisk Micro SD card. Customers can avail offers on these products during the five-days Flipkart Independence Day Sale starting from 6th August till 10th August and the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale starting today till 7th August 2020

Customers planning to buy the perfect storage solution that is portable and offers a full back-up for their data can purchase the WD My Passport HDD at an irresistible price of INR 5299 for the 2TB variant and INR 7,999 for the 4TB variant across both Amazon and Flipkart. Customers can also enjoy stellar offers available on the recently launched SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C™ Pendrive. Equipped to seamlessly transfer data between a USB Type-C smartphone, tablets, Macs and USB Type-A computers, the 32GB, 64GB and 128GB variant of the Dual drive is available at a discounted price of INR 839, INR 1049 and INR 1699 respectively on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Designed for travel enthusiasts and content creators to transfer and back-up data on the go, the 500GB and 1TB variant of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is also up for grabs on both the platforms at an attractive price of INR 8999 and 15,999 respectively. The SanDisk 128GB Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card is also available for sale at an attractive price of INR 1299 on Amazon.

Amazon Prime members can get additional 10% discount on HDFC Bank Debit and credit cards on Non-EMI transactions. On shopping with Amazon Pay UPI, customers can enjoy daily rewards of up to ₹100. Customers planning to purchase the devices from Flipkart can avail 10% instant savings on CITI credit and debit cards and a 10% discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. Customers can also enjoy 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

