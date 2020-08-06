Odisha born IAS Officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed as Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG)

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor GC Murmu appointed as India’s next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Official notification issued by Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

A notification to this effect was issued by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary to the Government of India. His previous charge will be taken over by Manoj Sinha, who is expected to take his oath as LG of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Murmu will be the 14th Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He was also the first lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He is a 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Gujarat cadre and was principal secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He was born on 21 November 1959 in Betnoti village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha in a Santal family. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from Utkal University. He also holds an MBA degree from University of Birmingham.

Congratulations to Shri Girish Chandra Murmu ji on his appointment as the new CAG of India. An excellent administrator, Shri Murmu is also the first Odia to hold the prestigious post of India's Comptroller Auditor General. I wish him the best in his new role. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 6, 2020

