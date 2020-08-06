JSPL Foundation Observes World Breast Feeding Week

Angul: As a part of observance of World Breast Feeding Week, JSPL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. has observed the World Breast Feeding week at various Anganwadi Centers (AWC). The week-long program was organised in association with ICDS, Angul and all the beneficiaries like Janch Committee, Mothers Committee, Lactating mother and pregnant women were adhered all the precautionary measures for COVID-19 Pandemic.

The field functionaries of JSPL Foundation along with concerned Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), ICDS Supervisor, Anganwadi Worker and ASHAs sensitized the targeted women about the benefit of Breast milk which is the best food for a child. Breast milk provides the ideal nutrition for infants and it is nearly a perfect mix of vitamins, protein and fat everything the baby needs to grow and which all provided in a form more easily digested than infant formula.

Appreciating the Jspl Foundation’s initiative to spread awareness on the holistic benefits of breastfeeding its Chairperson MS. Shallu Jindal Said, “ Mother’s milk is the God sent nectar for the infants . It is loaded with nourishing nutrients and food values that build immunity of the Child for the life time besides boosting growth”. I am happy to note that JSPL Foundation is mobilising awareness and training in this regard in the local community in collaboration with ICDS of respective State Govt.

Nutritious complementary food along with Breast feeding addresses a child’s energy and nutrient gaps after the child attends 6 months of age, Initiation of complementary feeding after completion of Exclusive breast feeding helps in reducing under nutrition among children. For this purpose the mothers of 6 Months to 1 year aged children were provided with a bowl and a spoon by JSPL Foundation to guide them about the quantity and frequency of complementary food with relation to the age of the child.

Looking to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, the messages were conveyed that though the virus does not pass through breast milk but there is a chance of spread through respiratory droplets/contact, which can be minimised if appropriate infection prevention and control measures are practiced by the mother. Thus, it is important to practice frequent hand washing with soap and water along with using an alcohol-based sanitiser before touching the baby. Ensuring the use of mask even during the breastfeeding prevents the spread of infection via respiratory droplets from the mother to the child. It is also important to ensure that all surfaces that the mother touches are disinfected regularly.

“We appreciate the efforts of JSPL Foundation for contributing their best for the development of child health and nutrition” said, Smt. Alma Barua, DSWO Angul.

Various sensitization programs were conducted by the team of ICDS, Health Department and JSPL Foundation for Lactating mothers and pregnant women in Anganwadi Centers during Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHND) and Immunization days in the villages to address the myths and importance of Exclusive breast feeding and Complementary feeding of the infants and children. This is to note that in the district, there are 19,811 pregnant women and Lactating mother who are being sensitized consistently for reduction of IMR in the district. JSPL Foundation being a partner of District Administration always shoulders the responsibility towards reduction of under-nutrition among the children in the District.

