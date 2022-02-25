New Delhi : Western Air Command Commanders’ Conclave was held on 24 Feb 22 at Subroto Park, New Delhi. The conclave was attended by Commanders of all bases under Western Air Command (WAC).Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief WAC and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour on his arrival at the Command Headquarters.

In his address, Chief of the Air Staff emphasised the necessity to enhance operational preparedness and directed the Commanders to ensure operational readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets. He stressed on the need for root cause analysis of all accidents and incidents, improve maintenance practices to boost mission effectiveness besides maintaining impregnable physical and cyber security at all times. He praised WAC for the quantum of flying carried out and urged all Commanders to continue their efforts towards providing a safe operational flying environment.