West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee sent to two-day ED custody in SSC scam case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate officials on Saturday arrested West Bengal cabinet Minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. He was taken to ESI Hospital at Joka for medical examination immediately. After the medical examination, he was produced in Bankshall Court in Kolkata. The court sent him to two-day ED Custody.

His close associate Arpita Mukherjee, from whose residence cash worth 21 crore two lakh rupees, gold worth 79 lakh rupees, currency worth 54 lakh rupees were recovered, has been detained by ED officers at her house. Cash in closed envelope of the School Service Commission was also found in Arpita’s flat. Eight more flats and documents of owning land have also surfaced during the raid. Partha Chatterjee’s Personal Assistant Sukanta Acharya has also been detained.