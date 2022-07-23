Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls elevation of Droupadi Murmu as President of India a historic event in 75 years of democracy

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called the elevation of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India a historic event in the 75 years of democracy. Mr. Shah said a person belonging to a tribal community and coming from a very backward region and occupying the country’s top post is a big victory of democracy.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the E FIR portal of Gujarat Police at National Forensic Sciences University, in Gandhinagar. The minister said, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, broad steps have been taken to strengthen the law and order in Gujarat in the last one decade. He added that strong action has been taken against the anti-social elements in the state which has phenomenally reduced the violence in the state.

To commemorate the 75th Years of independence, Mr. Shah appealed to everyone to unfurl the national flag at their homes on the coming independence day and participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Mr. Shah inaugurated four modern services of Gujarat Police including ‘Trinetra’, Command and Control Room, E FIR Portal. Later, the minister inaugurated various developmental works in his Loksabha Constituency-Gandhinagar .

Later in the day, the Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental works in his native place Mansa in Gandhinagar. He inaugurated newly built Akshay Patra mid-day meal kitchen for students under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana. He also dedicated the modern public library to the people of Mansa.

Mr. Shah who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental works worth 210 crore tomorrow in Ahmedabad.