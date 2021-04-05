We wish to organise Word cup cricket in Dharamsala: Anuraag Thakur

Dharamsala: Union (State) Finance Minister Anurag Thakur said that iDharamsala is the tourist place where lakhs of tourists used to come every month even in this Corona period.The city was uplifted only during the BJP governments in the state. He said that even the central government led by Narender Modi ji gifted it with the tag of Smart City.

Anurag Thakur told reporters in Dharamshala on Monday that there is a double engine BJP led government already working in Himachal, and now we can put a third engine here by making BJP led Municipal Corporation Dharamsala of BJP, which will lead to tremendous development here.

Anuraag Said , “There has been no shortage of funds from the Centre to this corporation , nor the shortage of funds will happen in future . But the corporation here was not willing to spend it. Dharamshala is a beautiful city, there is an immediate need to increase the facilities here to attract more visitors from all over the world. The facilities in this city will only increase if the municipal corporation is owned by the BJP.”

Thakur further said that Congress party is just a bundle of lies. “The Dharamshala Municipal Corporation was controlled by the Congress in the past 5 years, but they did nothing to uplift the city despite the availability of funds. Whenever there was an attempt to get a world-class Cricket match here, we faced many problems. Providing Parking is a big challenge in Dharamsala . Tourism gets a boost from the tourists who come here during world class events. But for this it is necessary that the facilities here are also matching those levels.”

He added that the congress led local body did not have the will power to spend the money, hence lack of facilities.

“Want to organize the World Cup match again this year in HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Facilities in Dharamshala should be brought up to the level of this event , so that the people coming here get convenience and the business of the people increases many fold. The opportunity has come again to show Dharamshala to the world. In such a situation, the proposed and going projects of the city must be completed before time and other new works to be taken up immediately to bring this smart city as one of the top cities of the country. And for this the Municipal Corporation must be guided by the third engine of BJP in Dharamshala. Work will have to be done here very fast and before the World Cup, so that better facilities can be provided to the players and the visitors,” said Minister.

He urged the public to vote for all the 17 BJP candidates of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation and make them win with tremendous lead to uplift the city to a world level city. We will bring Dharamsala to be one of the first developed Smart Cities of India.

The MC polling in Dharamsala is on 7 th April and the results will come on the same day. Congress and BJP have fielded its candidates in all the seventeen wards while AAm Admi Party has its candidates in 7 wards. A total of 80 candidates are in the fray.In the outgoing Municipal Corporation Congress had 13 and BJP 4 corporate.

Earlier Today morning, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur reached Dharamshala to campaign in favor of BJP candidates in Dharamshala municipal corporation elections. Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania welcomed Anurag Thakur at the Gagal Airport of Dharamsala .