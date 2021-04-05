Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on 07th April, 2021

New Delhi: The 4th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the unique interactive program of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with students, teachers and parents is being held for the first time in virtual mode while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. The programme will be aired at 7 PM on Wednesday the 7th April, 2021 on TV channels and digital media in Hindi and other major Indian languages. This event is being organized successfully for the fourth consecutive year by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education.

An online creative writing competition was conducted at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2021/ on various topics during 17th February to 14th March 2021 for children studying in classes of 9 to 12, teachers and parents.

Almost 14 lakh participants have registered themselves in the contest for the 4th edition of PPC. 10.5 lakh students, 2.6 lakh teachers and 92 thousand parents have enthusiastically participated in the creative writing contest. More than 60% of the students who participated are from classes 9th and 10th. For the first time students from 81 foreign countries have participated in the pre PPC creative writing contest.

The PPC main event can be seen on TV channels / digital media including EduMinofIndia, narendramodi, pmoindia, pibindia, DoordarshanNational, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabhaTV, SwayamPrabha on their facebook and youtube channels from 7 PM onwards on 7th April, 2021. #ExamWarriors #PPC2021 are being extensively used on various social media platforms.

The Nation joins hands in celebrating the Utsav of examinations, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ so that maximum number of students, parents and teachers across the country benefit from the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s encouraging words of wisdom.