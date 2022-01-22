Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi’s Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck make an exciting appearance at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Yas Island

Mumbai : Two beloved characters snuck in a quick round of golf before global stars including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland tee off today at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Ahead of the tournament, Yas Links was invaded by Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi residents Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, who received an impromptu golfing lesson from some of the world’s best professionals.

Bugs Bunny was a natural, while Daffy Duck was chomping at the bit to out-golf his rival on the iconic Yas Links course – only a stone’s throw from Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment hubs.

Bugs and Daffy honed their golf skills on the driving range, receiving personal tuition from World Number Eight Viktor Hovland, and getting plenty of helpful tips from pros Colin Montgomerie, Garrick Higgo and Justin Harding.

The duo were then seen wrestling to get their hands on the prestigious Falcon Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Championship, but after failing to make the grade they will instead watch on as a world class field compete over the four-day tournament, taking place January 20-23.

Kids will have the opportunity to emulate Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck’s golfing adventure with the Future Falcons programme at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The programme gives kids the opportunity to compete around the par three course and take part in fitting sessions.

Two-time Major Winner and recently crowned European Number One Collin Morikawa, four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton were among the stars to tee off today on Yas Links, which hosts the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for the first time.

First staged in 2006, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has been played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club for 16 consecutive years, having built a strong legacy in the Middle East.

The move to Yas Island highlights Abu Dhabi as an international sports and entertainment hub. As well as being home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Island has previously hosted global sporting events, including the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Coinciding with the tournament’s move to this world-leading entertainment destination, the Championship Village will host entertainment events, activities, and competitions for all attendees to enjoy.