TPCODL inaugurates first of its kind automatic test benches to ensure accurate meter

Bhubaneswar : With customer-centricity at its core, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government, inaugurated its Meter Testing Laboratory at Bhubaneswar for calibration & testing of meters as per Indian standard specification.

The company has procured four automatic test benches for testing of single phase & three phase meters. Each of the test benches can test up to 20 meters simultaneously. A total of 300 meters can be checked per day. All sets of tests can run through computer-based pre-defined programs without any human interventions leading to higher customer satisfaction.

The Company is all set to get NABL accreditation for meter test bench at Bhubaneswar. The process has already begun and the pre-requisites for the accreditation such as a dust-free environment, proper temperature, proper earthing are already in place.

Mr. M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TPCODL said, “It is our constant endeavour to provide exemplary service to our customers. With the Meter Testing Laboratory, we are enabling a technology-driven approach for the meter accuracy issue. It will not only guarantee transparent testing, which is safer, but will also eliminate human intervention errors and give proper accuracy class of meters to our valued customers.”