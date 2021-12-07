Volkswagen India launches the exciting new Tiguan at an introductory price of INR 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mumbai: Volkswagen Passenger Cars today launched its flagship and global best seller, the latest and exciting new Tiguan in India at an introductory price of INR 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-rounder Tiguan with its progressive design language, enviable performance and premium features make it the class leading offering for customers in the segment. With the launch of the new Tiguan, Volkswagen India has fulfilled its commitment of launching four SUVWs by end of 2021.

Locally assembled at the Aurangabad facility, the new Tiguan is built on the core DNA of Volkswagen i.e. build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. The feature rich new Tiguan is based on the globally renowned MQB platform and is being offered in the ‘Elegance’ variant providing customers a value for money proposition.

Speaking at the launch of the new Volkswagen Tiguan, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our best-selling SUV across the world that offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features. Built on the MQB platform, it is one of the most competitive offerings in the premium SUV segment. In its latest avatar, the modern and progressive design language of the Tiguan makes it a true stunner. We are confident that our SUVW, the new Tiguan will further increase and excite the unique customer base of our flagship SUVW in India.”

Skip Ordinary with its robust stance and striking exterior of the new Tiguan. It comes equipped with a muscular designed bumper with piano black finish inserts and a broad radiator grille that proudly envelopes the new Volkswagen logo right in the centre.

Skip Conventional with the new Tiguan LED matrix headlights featuring the intelligent and adaptive IQ.Light that has a more commanding on-road stance. The IQ.Light matrix is a revolutionary vehicle lighting system made of 24 individual LEDs that guide the driver through the night with enhanced convenience and comfort. It has a dynamic and advanced front lighting system (AFS) with range control, cornering light, poor weather light that provides specially configured light beams for country roads, highways and off-road driving as well. The AFS adapts the lighting in front of the vehicle to various driving situations by changing the geometry of the headlight beam.

The IQ.Light matrix offers the best visibility and even greater safety to the driver, while driving through different terrain modes and weather conditions.

Complementing this are the dark LED combination tail lamps at the rear, with the new light signatures that emanate sophistication. The tail-light cluster includes a switch function for the LEDs when braking, the “click-clack” effect. The conspicuous switching between the tail-lights and brake lights warns tailing traffic more effectively.

Skip Compromise with the right performance, the new Tiguan is powered by globally renowned TSI technology of Volkswagen. A 2.0L TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION technology that produces a peak power output of 190PS (140 kW) ranging from 4200-6000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm right from 1500 rpm and flat up to 4100 rpm. The Tiguan guarantees superior acceleration and fast pick-up, ensuring an overall fun-to-drive experience. The new Tiguan offers a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI certified).

Skip Fitting-in with the striking 18-inch Frankfurt design alloy wheels on the Tiguan. Giving off-road enthusiasts a sporty experience, the Tiguan comes with a rough road package (Side-cladding), which compliments the off-road capability of the car and prevents color chipping.

Skip Complicated with the feature rich and premium interiors of the Tiguan that combine expansive cabin space and flexibility with class-leading comfort under all road conditions. The multi-function display and digital cockpit are the epitome of aesthetic and functional design along with driver assist technologies that make every drive memorable and pleasurable. For the ease of customers, the Tiguan is equipped with an advanced reverse camera giving 4 different views for convenient parking.

Skip Old-school and Monotony with the 25.4cm customizable digital cockpit, a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control. The new Tiguan is fitted with illuminated scuff plates & USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel and a three zone Climatronic air-conditioning system with touch control. To match the mood of our customers, the Tiguan consists of 30 shades of multicolor ambient lights that can be changed basis their preference along with a panoramic sunroof that complements the premium appeal of the Tiguan.

Skip Inconvenience with the easy open & close boot feature that makes storing luggage comfortable and more practical with ample space of 615 liters.

Skip Uncertain with the innovative, safety technologies and assistance systems in the all new Tiguan. True to the Volkswagen philosophy, the Tiguan is offered with 6 airbags, front and rear disc brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), EDTC – Engine Drag Torque Control, Hill Start Assist, Hill descent Control, Auto Hold, 3 head-rest at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX x2 and driver alert system. These active and passive safety features keep the occupant and pedestrian in and around the vehicle secure.

Skip Disconnected with My Volkswagen Connect App on the Tiguan that is a one-stop application for customer convenience. The app enables users to monitor their driving behaviour & usage patterns, offers live tracking and apprises the user on safety & security features like Geo-fencing, Time-fencing and various other safety alert functions. My Volkswagen connect App is enabled by a SIM-based dongle which ensures seamless connectivity between the car and the user’s mobile device.

The comprehensive and feature-rich new Tiguan will be offered in seven striking colour options – Nightshade Blue, Pure White, Oryx White with Pearl effect, Deep Black, Dolphin Gray, Reflex Silver and Kings Red for customers to choose from.

Ensuring a holistic and peace of mind experience to our customers across our product portfolio, the exciting new Tiguan comes with our 4EVER Care program that offers four-year standard warranty extendable up to seven-years, four-year Roadside assistance extendable up to 10-years and three free services. Our comprehensive four-year service value packs start at an unprecedented introductory price of INR 63,558 which offers almost 23% savings to customers along with an extended warranty that starts at INR 31,499 making the ownership experience hassle-free and convenient.

Bookings are now open for the new Tiguan with customer deliveries beginning mid-January 2022 onwards. Prospective customers can test-drive the vehicle starting 10th December 2021 in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune to be soon followed by other cities.