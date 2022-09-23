Vistara Wins Big at 2022 World Airline Awards by Skytrax; Named ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ second time in a row

Delhi : India’s finest full-service carrier, Vistara, brings home stellar laurels by winning the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ award for the second time in a row at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 in London, UK. Vistara was also awarded the ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’ at the award ceremony.

Vistara was voted for by travellers globally, as the World Airline Awards are based on the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey of more than 14 million travellers for the period between September 2021 and August 2022. The airline has moved 8 places up from last year to reach 20th position worldwide; this marks the entry of the airline in the World’s Top 20 list for the first time ever. Vistara also ranked 20th in the list of World’s Best Economy Class Airlines and 9th in the list of Best Airlines in Asia 2022.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said “It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ title for the second consecutive year. This award reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery. We are also humbled to have won the ‘Best Airline Staff Service’ and ‘Best Cabin Crew’ honours that celebrate the invincible spirit of all our employees – on the frontline and behind the scenes – to provide our customers the finest experience every single day. We are also delighted to have been recognised as the “Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia”. Warm hospitality and thoughtfulness are integral to the intrinsic customer-first culture at Vistara, and our extraordinary teams endeavour to deliver it consistently. We sincerely thank all our loyal customers for their faith in us and express our heartfelt gratitude to Skytrax for the recognitions.”

Commenting on the Awards for Vistara, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said, “Vistara continues to set new standards across the Indian airtravel market, and as the airline has grown its long haul network it is now receiving the due recognition for being the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia. With Vistara’s staff receiving the award for the Best Staff Service in India and Southern Asia, these successes are a fabulous achievement. Vistara has been a strong and consistent performer in the awards in recent years and this year moves into the World’s Top 20 Airlines for the first time ever.”

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on multiple industry forums, and has also been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards. In a short span of over seven years since starting operations, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service standards in the Indian aviation industry.