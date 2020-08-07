Visit of Vice Chief of Air Staff to Forward Bases in Ladakh Region

New Delhi: Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora PVSM AVSM ADC on 07 Aug 2020 visited forward air bases in Ladakh sector of Western Air Command (WAC).

Besides reviewing the operational preparedness at these bases, the VCAS interacted with air warriors of the combat units currently operating at these locations. He was briefed about the operational readiness of IAF assets deployed in the area. He urged all air warriors, NCs(E), DSC personnel and Civilian staff to continue discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and ensure a high state of combat readiness at all times.

During the visit he also flew Chinook and Light Combat Helicopter.

Related

comments