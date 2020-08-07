Mahindra Hosts Dedicated Care Camp for Ambulances

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, is hosting a ten-day care camp dedicated to the servicing of its ambulances, between August 5 and 14, 2020.

Ambulances are a vital part of our healthcare infrastructure and have proven especially useful during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating critical first responder intervention. This Independence Day, Mahindra is paying tribute to the heroic services of our nation’s healthcare professionals by providing free sanitization and vehicle cleaning services for its ambulances. A comprehensive, monsoon-related vehicle check-up will also be carried out for free at the Care Camp.

Speaking about the Care Camp, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said “Mahindra ambulances are an integral part of India’s healthcare infrastructure. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is absolutely vital that we keep them safe, sanitized, operational and on the roads. This care camp is part of our efforts to support the frontline infrastructure and personnel who are keeping the nation safe, at this challenging time. As a homegrown automaker we stand in solidarity with the country’s healthcare heroes.”

Mahindra workshops will sanitize 40 high-touch points in the interiors & exteriors of the ambulance cabin. A complete sanitization of the vehicle’s exteriors will also be done using a sodium hypochlorite solution. In addition, the company will also provide a free car wash as part of the camp, by deploying its water-saving ‘m-EcoWash’ solution which uses specialized cleaning compounds and just one litre of water. Mahindra service centres have started accepting appointments for these services.

Some of the other initiatives Mahindra has undertaken include launching customized vehicle ownership schemes for COVID-19 caretakers. In May this year, the company also introduced innovative finance schemes for customers to ease any financial burden while owning a Mahindra vehicle.

Related

comments