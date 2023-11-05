Visit of Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Adjutant General, Indian Army to Nepal

Kathmandu: Lt. General C Bansi Ponnappa, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Adjutant General, Indian Army arrived in Kathmandu on 30 October 2023 on an official visit to Nepal.

Lt. General Ponappa paid a courtesy call on Lt Gen Sita Ram Khadka, ACOAS & Offg COAS, NA at the NA headquarters on 31 Oct 2023.

In a solemn ceremony on 03 Nov 2023, Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa laid a wreath and paid homage at War Memorial (Martyr’s Memorial) at Pension Paying Office, Pokhara. He addressed an Ex-servicemen Rally, of Nepali Domiciled Gorkha Ex-servicemen and felicitated Gallantry Awardee of Indian Army and Veer Naris in attendance. He lauded the bravery of the Gorkha Soldiers and saluted their courage and dedicated service to the nation.

Lt Gen C Bansi Ponnappa concluded his successful and productive visit to Nepal on 05 Oct 2023.