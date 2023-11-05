Virat Kohli’s 49th ODI Century Powers India to Victory Over South Africa

Kolkata, [5 November] – In a thrilling clash during the ICC World Cup, India showcased their dominance by thumping South Africa with an emphatic 243-run victory, extending their impressive winning streak to eight matches. The electrifying match played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, saw Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli delivering a long-anticipated century, marking his 49th in One-Day Internationals.

Kohli’s performance was a perfect birthday treat to himself and his fans, as he displayed remarkable patience and perseverance in his unbeaten innings, guiding India to a formidable total of 326 for 5 against a determined South African side.

The Eden Gardens was filled with excitement as cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaited Kohli’s 49th ODI century. Having narrowly missed this milestone in his previous two innings, the Indian captain finally achieved it on his 35th birthday, adding another chapter to his illustrious career.

Kohli’s century, which came off 119 balls with 10 fours, symbolized his unwavering determination and hard work. Remarkably, he reached this milestone in 277 innings, drawing level with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved his 49th ODI century in 452 innings.

The momentous occasion was celebrated with Kohli’s trademark quiet celebration, taking off his helmet, kissing his bat, and saluting the crowd, which responded with a standing ovation, illuminating the atmosphere with smartphone flashes.

Kohli’s innings of 101 not out faced 121 deliveries and included his masterful handling of South Africa’s ace spinner, Keshav Maharaj. Maharaj tried to exploit Kohli’s weakness but was met with resilience and astute play, as the Indian captain steered his team toward an imposing total.

The Eden pitch, unlike any other day, provided significant turn as the game progressed, favoring spin bowlers. South Africa, recognizing this, introduced their key spinner, Maharaj, after the powerplay. Despite some probing spells, Maharaj finished with figures of 10-0-30-1, largely due to Kohli’s brilliance, as he scored 16 runs off 29 balls against the spinner.

Kohli’s partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who played a patient yet valuable innings, proved crucial. While Kohli and Iyer displayed caution against Maharaj, they were more assertive against South Africa’s second spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi. Kohli reached his fifty off 67 balls, securing his sixth half-century in eight innings during the World Cup.

Earlier in the match, India’s blistering start was led by skipper Rohit Sharma, who notched up a quick 40 runs in just 24 balls before being dismissed by a terrific catch from South African skipper Temba Bavuma. Rohit’s performance, combined with Kohli’s century, contributed to India’s substantial total.

In response, South Africa faced numerous setbacks, particularly against India’s bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja took a five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each. Jadeja’s exceptional bowling prowess dismissed key South African players, including Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen.

The victory against South Africa extended India’s winning streak and positioned them as strong contenders in the ICC World Cup, with Virat Kohli’s incredible century standing out as the highlight of this memorable match.