Vishesh is an 80’s era hero who believes in true love says Naveen Pandita

Mumbai: Acting is all about the craft and accepting challenges. Being better in their craft and crossing their boundaries is a major goal for many actors in the industry. It helps them grow personally as well as an actor. Actor Naveen Pandita, who is presently seen in Dangal TV’s Ranju Ki Betiyaan shares that with his role as Vishesh he got to take up a new challenge and experiment with his roles. Known for playing loud and difficult characters, Naveen is currently seen in a romantic, positive and composed avatar in the show.

Talking about why he took up the role, Naveen says, “I have always done characters who are loud and from a suburban background. When I heard about Vishesh, I immediately said yes. I wanted to grow as an actor and this role of countryside diction will help me do so. I was excited to try speaking in the Bihari accent. My character is level-headed, he takes every decision by thinking of the future. When he gets angry, he doesn’t just lash out but is subtle. He is a typical 80’s, 90’s hero who believes in true love. I believe it is easy to play a tough man but difficult to play a calm, simple and disciplined person and show their emotions perfectly.”

Naveen feels fortunate to be working with senior actors, he says, “In Ranju Ki Betiyaan, I am blessed to work with senior actors, as they are stars to me. On the first day itself, Ayub Ji and Reena Ji made me feel so comfortable and now it feels like we friends working together. When I have scenes with them, it builds a lot of excitement inside me every morning, and I love to work with them.”

Ranju Ki Betiyaan is a heart touching story of a single mother Ranju and her struggles of raising 4 daughters in a patriarchal society. It delves into the various societal issues faced by single mothers, and will witness Ranju empowering herself to raise her four daughters single-handedly to help them achieve their dreams. Catch Ranju Ki Betiyaan at 9.30pm only on Dangal TV.

