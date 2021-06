Bhubaneswar: Dr.Bijaya kumar Sahoo founder and chairman of Sai International School and Advisor, Odisha Adarsh vidyalaya Sanghathan, he had a pioneering role in transforming govt. School education passes away due to Covid 19 complications.

He had tested positive for the virus and was airlifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment at KIMS, Hyderabad. He was scheduled to be operated upon for lungs transplant. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment.