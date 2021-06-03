Rs 67,52,000 approved from CMRF for feeding stray animals in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Amid corona scare, CM Naveen Pattanik approves Rs 67,52,000 from CMRF (Chief Minister Relief Fund) for feeding stray animals in urban areas here on Thursday.

As per reports, an expense of Rs 20 thousand per day will be done by BMC followed with four other municipal corporations can spend Rs 10 thousand per day each ,48 municipalities can spend Rs 5 thousand each and 61 NACs can spend Rs 2 thousand each, per day in feeding the stray animals of their area during this extended lockdown.

Besides, for Covid management in CMC area Rs15 crores has been approved from the CMRF.