Vishal Expresses Gratitude to the Chief Minister for Getting the Handcart

New Delhi : On the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shri Vishal Dhangar, a resident of Tawdi in Khargone, has been given a new hand cart by the district administration in the street vendor scheme. As a result of which Shri Vishal has restarted his business.

It is noteworthy that the handcart of Shri Vishal Ran burnt in Khargone on April 10. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has given his best wishes and blessings to Shri Vishal for starting his business again. Shri Vishal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for this help.