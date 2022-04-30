Contribution to Progress of Others Is Criterion of Growth: MP Governor Patel

New Delhi : Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that the criterion of happiness and advancement in life is contribution to the happiness and progress of others. Convocation is the beginning of life’s education and the responsibility of serving the society. Every word of the oath taken today has to be remembered for 365 days of future life. He said that wherever you live in life, do any work, take care of your motherland and the needs of your parents. Do not do any such work which is contrary to their honour.

Governor Shri Patel was addressing the convocation organised by the People’s University. He rewarded the scholars, recipients of degrees and medals. The Governor was welcomed by the Pro Chancellor of the University Dr. Megha Vijayvargiya.

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has told to the students that the desire to learn should always be sustained in life. There is no end to knowledge. Always look at the challenges of future life in the light of knowledge. The first principle of life’s education is that there is no shortcut to success. There is no substitute for continuous effort and hard work. Even in adverse circumstances, the impossible is possible with the sincere-character, broad-thinking, self-belief and tireless efforts. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has implemented the National Education Policy to build a generation capable of facing the challenges of the 21st century. He has given the opportunity to the youth to touch infinite heights of success with their fortitude through bondage-free education.

Governor Shri Patel said that for modernity, along with science and technology, progressive thinking is also necessary, which should lead to the growth of the society with equality and brotherhood of every class. Universities have the responsibility to create an environment conducive to academic quality, professional competence, exploration and original research in line with the National Policy on Education. Inspire and encourage talented students to find solutions to social challenges by making them realise their full potential. Give the students the feeling and experience of participation in social concerns towards the welfare of the backward, deprived sections of the society.

In the welcome address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajesh Kapoor said that the university is working with full capicity and focus in the field of knowledge and science for the all round excellence of education. He said that People’s University was the only selected centre in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for clinical trial of Covaxin. He administered the convocation oath to the students. University’s Registrar, Sushri Neerja Malik proposed vote of thanks.