Vinit Kumar (IRSEE) takes over the charge of CEO, KVIC at Mumbai

New Delhi : Vinit Kumar (IRSEE) takes over the charge of CEO, KVIC Central Office, KVIC Mumbai on 21.11.2022. He is appointed as CEO, Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVlC), Mumbai under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He was welcomed by Shri Manoj Kumar, Hon’ble Chairman, KVIC at Central Office, Mumabi.

Shri Vinit Kumar, an IRSEE officer of 1993 batch, has served as the Chairman of Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port, Kolkata (erstwhile Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port, Kolkata) before taking over as the Chief Executive Officer of Khadi and Village Industries Commission and also served as Chief Electrical Engineer in Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. and looked after World Bank funded MUTP project before joining as CEO, KVIC. Shri Kumar joined administrative post of Secretary, Central Railway and gained experience in general administration. He worked in Central Railway in Mumbai suburban system, one of the densest suburban system in the world in maintenance and operations of rolling stock and traction installations. He also worked in Pune and Nagpur in independent charge of traction assets and locomotive workshop.

As Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, Shri Kumar has played a pivotal and dynamic role for the Port to achieve the highest cargo handling in two consecutive years of 2018-19 and 2019-2020, which surpassed all previous records in the 150-year history of the port. In addition to cargo handling, the Port achieved profitability of INR 60 crore for the first time in 150 years due to his thoughtful and energetic leadership. In a befitting mariner, glorious celebration of 150’h anniversary of Kolkata Port was graciously inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on 11th January 2020 under his skillful guidance.

Since joining the Port sector, Shri Kumar has played a key role in infrastructure development and capacity augmentation. Under his guidance, SMP Kolkata has handled cape vessels through trans loading at deep sea anchorages.

Shri Kumar has been instrumental in the growth of regional connectivity comprising neighbouring countries and North – East region. He has focused on excelling the business relations with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Thailand through various strategic initiatives.