Knowledge increases by sharing: Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang

New Delhi : An MoU was signed between Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and America’s Emory University in Knowledge Sharing Mission today in the presence of Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang. Knowledge grows by sharing said Minister Shri Sarang. With this aim, the Knowledge Sharing Mission was established. In this context, an MoU has been signed between GMC and Emory University today which will benefit patients and students.

Knowledge sharing with American University is a matter of pride

Minister Shri Sarang said that it will be a matter of pride for the students to be able to share their knowledge with Emory University of America. He also expected the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to take maximum advantage of this MoU and share the knowledge in their respective departments. In the first phase, an MoU has been signed with GMC. In the next phase, the knowledge process will be increased by signing MoUs with other medical colleges as well. The work done by us through knowledge sharing should also be recognized in other places. He said that it is our great responsibility to give something good to the society.

Minister Shri Sarang said that with this MoU, medical students of the state will get an opportunity to get trained in online certificate course and observership programme of Emory University through student exchange. Support and help will be provided to the medical students of the state to go for higher studies in the university.

ACS Medical Education Shri Mohammad Suleman said that through this MoU, T.B. research, treatment and new techniques will be exchanged with Emory University to make the city T.B. free.

Emory University is famous in the field of research and advance health care

Emory University is a prestigious institution established in the year 1836 in the city of Oxford and Atlanta, USA. Dr. Rebecca Martin, director of Emory Global Health Institute at the university, joined the programme virtually. For the signing of the MoU, Dr. Manoj Jain, a specialist in infectious diseases, had specially come from Emory University. Dr. Jain was born in Madhya Pradesh and studied at Indore Medical College and is currently an eminent medical specialist in infectious diseases in the United States.

Highlights of the MoU between the two institutions

Lectures on medical subjects (on-site/online): On-site or online lectures on medical subjects will be given to the medical students and doctors of Madhya Pradesh by the experts of Emory University.

Organizing conferences and workshops on various medical topics: In addition to providing better treatment to patients in hospitals affiliated to the Department of Medical Education, Medical Research and Medical Education, conferences and workshops are organized for the knowledge enhancement of medical students and doctors of Madhya Pradesh on various subjects.

Exchange of new medical techniques: Medical students and doctors of the state will be able to exchange innovations in medical science and new medical techniques with the help of Emory University, a prestigious institute in the field of medical research. This will help in the treatment of serious diseases.

Capacity development through medical training: Programmes for training, capacity building, knowledge exchange, exposure visit programmes etc. will be prepared for medical students and doctors in collaboration with Emory University. Experts from Emory Institute will share their experiences, research and other innovations in the programme. With this specialized medical training, medical students and doctors will be able to achieve efficiency in their field of work.

Joint medical research projects: Emory University is world-renowned in medical research for its discovery of a widely taken HIV drug for a leading brain therapy for Parkinson’s disease and depression. With the MoU signed with the institute, joint medical research projects will be established for accurate treatment of serious diseases.

Certificate Courses and Observership: Certificate courses and observership programmes based on various subjects of medical research and science are run by Emory University from time to time. With the MoU, medical students and doctors of Madhya Pradesh will be able to take advantage of the observership programme online as well as in Emory University.

Minister Shri Sarang welcomed Dr. Manoj Jain with shawl-shreefal. Principal Secretary Smt. Caralyn Khongwar Deshmukh was also present. Dean Dr. Arvind Rai gave a welcome speech in the programme and Superintendent Dr. Ashish Gohiya accepted the vote of thanks.

It may be mentioned here that the Medical Education Department of Madhya Pradesh is constantly making new innovations with the aim of providing quality education to the medical students. The biggest example of this is the starting of medical education in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh. In this context, an MoU was signed between Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal and Emory University of America for the exchange of medical knowledge under the aegis of “Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission” set up under the Department of Medical Education. The Knowledge Sharing Mission was established on 7 April, 2020 at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal as the culmination of far-reaching research by Medical Education Minister Shri Sarang. The main objective of this mission is to make available the benefits of various aspects of medical education and medical treatment, latest technology, innovations and research at the national and international level to the doctors and medical students of Madhya Pradesh.