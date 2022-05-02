Vijay Sampla assumed charge as Chairman of national commission for scheduled castes

New Delhi: Vijay Sampla Takes over as Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes today. On 26 April, Hon’ble President of India Sh. Ram Nath Kovind ji had issued an official order for the appointment of Sh. Vijay Sampla. He is nominated as the Chairperson of commission for a period of 3 years from the date of assumption of office.

On Monday, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Parliamentary Affairs Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Sh. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Chairman of National Minorities Commission Sh. Iqbal Singh Lalpura, National commission for Scheduled Tribe Chairman Sh. Harsh Chouhan and other dignitaries, Hon’ble Sh. Vijay Sampla ji took over the charge as the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

After assuming office, he said that the commission would be ready to uplift the scheduled castes and provide them justice. He said, “As Chairman I am duty-bound to secure the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensure that they get justice in all respects.”