In RMS 2022-23, 161.95 LMT wheat procured from 11 states (upto 01.05.2022)

New Delhi : Wheat procurement under the central pool is progressing in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 in the States/UTs of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, J and K, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Upto 01.05.2022, a quantity of 161.95 LMT of wheat has been procured, benefiting over 14.70 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs. 32,633.71 crore.

State/UT Quantity of wheat Procured (MTs) No of farmers benefitted MSP value (Rs. In Crore) PUNJAB 8910562 737264 17954.78 HARYANA 3724040 282424 7503.94 UTTAR PARDESH 147554 35257 297.32 MADHYA PARDESH 3404248 413306 6859.56 BIHAR 1704 318 3.43 RAJASTHAN 749 84 1.51 UTTRAKHAND 907 227 1.83 CHANDIGARH 3165 379 6.38 GUJARAT 6 3 0.01 HIMACHAL PR. 2225 720 4.48 J & K 232 51 0.47 TOTAL 16195391.14 1470033 32633.71

Paddy procurement under the central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs.

Upto 01.05.2022, a quantity of 760.94 LMT of Paddy (includes Kharif Crop 751.49 LMT and Rabi Crop 9.45 LMT) has been procured, benefiting 109.58 Lac farmers with an MSP value of Rs.1,49,144.23 crore.

State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22 (upto 01.05.2022)/As on 02.05.2022

State/UT Quantity of Paddy Procured (MTs) No of farmers benefitted MSP value (Rs. In Crore) Andhra Pradesh 4377651 602991 8580.20 Telangana 6941614 1071098 13605.56 Assam 221427 27460 434.00 Bihar 4490319 642225 8801.03 Chandigarh 27286 1956 53.48 Chhattisgarh 9201000 2105972 18033.96 Gujarat 121865 25081 238.86 Haryana 5530596 310083 10839.97 Himachal Pradesh 27628 5851 54.15 Jharkhand 753394 139359 1476.65 Jammu & Kashmir 40520 8724 79.42 Karnataka 218681 73174 428.61 Kerala 480614 170122 942.00 Madhya Pradesh 4582610 661756 8981.92 Maharashtra 1337891 471438 2622.27 Odisha 5724195 1293540 11219.42 Puducherry 336 84 0.66 Punjab 18728335 933263 36707.54 NEF (Tripura) 31249 14572 61.25 Tamil Nadu 3340314 500057 6547.02 Uttar Pradesh 6553029 947326 12843.94 Uttrakhand 1155464 78798 2264.71 West Bengal 2200620 872889 4313.22 Rajasthan 7357 563 14.42 Total 76093995 10958382 149144.23