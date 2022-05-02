In RMS 2022-23, 161.95 LMT wheat procured from 11 states (upto 01.05.2022)

New Delhi : Wheat procurement under the central pool is progressing in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 in the States/UTs of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, J and K, Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan.
Upto 01.05.2022, a quantity of 161.95 LMT of wheat has been procured, benefiting over 14.70 Lakh farmers with an MSP value of Rs. 32,633.71 crore.
|State/UT
|Quantity of wheat Procured (MTs)
|No of farmers benefitted
|MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
|PUNJAB
|8910562
|737264
|17954.78
|HARYANA
|3724040
|282424
|7503.94
|UTTAR PARDESH
|147554
|35257
|297.32
|MADHYA PARDESH
|3404248
|413306
|6859.56
|BIHAR
|1704
|318
|3.43
|RAJASTHAN
|749
|84
|1.51
|UTTRAKHAND
|907
|227
|1.83
|CHANDIGARH
|3165
|379
|6.38
|GUJARAT
|6
|3
|0.01
|HIMACHAL PR.
|2225
|720
|4.48
|J & K
|232
|51
|0.47
|TOTAL
|16195391.14
|1470033
|32633.71
Paddy procurement under the central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring States/ UTs.
Upto 01.05.2022, a quantity of 760.94 LMT of Paddy (includes Kharif Crop 751.49 LMT and Rabi Crop 9.45 LMT) has been procured, benefiting 109.58 Lac farmers with an MSP value of Rs.1,49,144.23 crore.
State-wise Paddy Procurement in KMS 2021-22 (upto 01.05.2022)/As on 02.05.2022
|State/UT
|Quantity of Paddy Procured (MTs)
|No of farmers benefitted
|MSP value (Rs. In Crore)
|Andhra Pradesh
|4377651
|602991
|8580.20
|Telangana
|6941614
|1071098
|13605.56
|Assam
|221427
|27460
|434.00
|Bihar
|4490319
|642225
|8801.03
|Chandigarh
|27286
|1956
|53.48
|Chhattisgarh
|9201000
|2105972
|18033.96
|Gujarat
|121865
|25081
|238.86
|Haryana
|5530596
|310083
|10839.97
|Himachal Pradesh
|27628
|5851
|54.15
|Jharkhand
|753394
|139359
|1476.65
|Jammu & Kashmir
|40520
|8724
|79.42
|Karnataka
|218681
|73174
|428.61
|Kerala
|480614
|170122
|942.00
|Madhya Pradesh
|4582610
|661756
|8981.92
|Maharashtra
|1337891
|471438
|2622.27
|Odisha
|5724195
|1293540
|11219.42
|Puducherry
|336
|84
|0.66
|Punjab
|18728335
|933263
|36707.54
|NEF (Tripura)
|31249
|14572
|61.25
|Tamil Nadu
|3340314
|500057
|6547.02
|Uttar Pradesh
|6553029
|947326
|12843.94
|Uttrakhand
|1155464
|78798
|2264.71
|West Bengal
|2200620
|872889
|4313.22
|Rajasthan
|7357
|563
|14.42
|Total
|76093995
|10958382
|149144.23