Vigilance Awareness Week – 2022 begins at RINL

New Delhi : Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, is observing Vigilance Awareness Week – 2022, from 31.10.2022 to 6.11.2022 as per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

In a programme held at the administrative building of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on 31st October ,2022, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, Directors, Senior officers and employees took the integrity pledge .

Heads of various departments of VSP and employees at various locations in the plant, mines, liaison and marketing offices outside Vizag also took the integrity pledge.

To commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a “Run for Unity ” / “Walkathon” was organized jointly by the Sports and Vigilance departments of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on 31st October ,2022 , at Ukku Stadium. Over three hundred school children, employees, housewives, youth and yoga practitioners participated in the event. RINL’s Vigilance Dept. joined the activity as part of it’s campaign to celebrate Vigilance Awareness Week with an intent to fight against corruption.

Run for Unity is held every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day is also known as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. A. P. Naveen Kumar advised the children to be self disciplined and keep themselves physically fit along with being honest. All these aspects combined together would result in them being good citizens of the country, he added.