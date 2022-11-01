Observance of Ekta Diwas and Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 at NMDC, Hyderabad

New Delhi : Commemorating the Birth Anniversary of Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and as per the directives of Central Vigilance Commission, observance of Ekta Diwas and inaugural of Vigilance Awareness Week – 2022(VAW-2022) was observed in NMDC on 31st October 2022. The VAW-2022 would be observed from 31.10.2022 to 06.11.2022 on the theme “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”.

On the Inaugural day of VAW-2022, Integrity Pledge was administered by Shri B Vishwanath, CVO, NMDC Ltd. to the employees at its Head Office, Hyderabad. He also read out the message of the President on observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022. Whereas, Shri B Sahoo, Executive Director(PC) read out the message of the Vice President, Shri AK Padhi, Executive Director(Commercial) read out the message of the Prime Minister.

Shri M. Jaypal Reddy, Executive Director (RP) read out the messages of Central Vigilance Commission, respectively, on observance of VAW-2022. The pledge administering ceremony was also held across all the Projects/R& D; Regional Offices(ROs) of NMDC Ltd. Located in the states of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and New Delhi which enabled another five thousand employees posted over there to take the Integrity Pledge simultaneously, duly following health precautions suggested due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Various activities including individual & inter-departmental competitions and sensitization programmes have been planned for the employees, school children, security & other outsourced personnel, vendors, suppliers & other stakeholders during the Vigilance AwarenessWeek-2022 at NMDC which will culminate on 05.11.2022 with Valedictory Function &; distribution of Prizes to the winners of various competitions.

On the inaugural day of VAW 2022 a Marathon/ Run for Unity was organized at CK Naidu, Cricket Stadium for NMDC employees & school children. Chief Guest, NMDC’s Chief Vigilance Officer Shri B. Vishwanath, IRSS flagged off the Unity Run. In the afternoon, a lecture on the theme of VAW 2022 was arranged at NMDC H.O building wherein the eminent personality & Keynote speaker Shri AS Rajan, IPS Director SVP, National Police Academy Hyderabad delivered his lecture. Shri S. Rajan shared his experiences on combating corruption.

On this occasion, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC said, “Our Vigilance Department has been proactive in bringing out various measures to improve consistency in decision-making and facilitating transparency. NMDC is institutionalizing integrity in its system and as public servants, we must continue to ensure intolerance towards corruption.”