Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on the eve of Independence Day

New Delhi : The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has wished the people on the eve of Independence Day. Following is the full text of his message –

“I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of 76th Independence Day.

Today, as we celebrate the immense progress made over the last seventy five years, let us not forget how hard-won our freedom is. Independence Day is an occasion to remember and pay tribute to those valiant freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice brought us freedom from the oppressive colonial rule.

This day is also an occasion to pay our gratitude to the builders of modern India whose hard work and dedication laid the foundation of a sovereign, stable and strong republic. Today, India is a country brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all round development.

As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is time to recall and retell the inspiring stories of our great revolutionaries and freedom fighters so as to encourage the younger generation to imbibe the virtues of patriotism, sacrifice and service.

On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the civilizational ethos of ‘Bharat’ and constitutional values and rededicate ourselves to further gallop towards building an inclusive, progressive and prosperous India.”