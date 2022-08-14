Odisha : Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and In-charge SP (Security Wing) Saroj Mohapatra selected for ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi and In-charge SP (Security Wing) Saroj Mohapatra have been selected for the prestigious ‘President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service’.

Besides, Congratulations to Shri Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack on being conferred with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. This is recognition by Govt. of India of his dedication, sincerity and leadership. @CMO_Odisha,” said Odisha Police in a Tweet.