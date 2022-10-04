Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets the nation on the eve of Dussehra

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people on the eve of Dussehra. Following is the full text of his message –

“I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the happy occasion of Dussehra, celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across India.

Symbolising the victory of good over evil, Dussehra reinforces our faith in ‘Dharma’ or righteousness. It is an occasion to cherish and take inspiration from the virtues espoused by Lord Rama – truth, justice, compassion, duty and courage.

May this festival bring peace, prosperity and harmony in the country.”