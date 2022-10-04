National

PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to road accident in Vadodara, Gujarat

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has expressed anguish and condoled the loss of lives due to a road accident in Vadodara, Gujarat. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of  Rs. 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs. 50,000 to be given to the injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Vadodara district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.”

