Vi Introduces All-New REDX Plan for Postpaid Users; Adds Netflix with Host of Other Offerings

Vi, a leading telecom operator, today launched an all-new REDX plan for its postpaid users bringing the ultimate premium postpaid experience of unparalleled connectivity with a host of exclusive benefits. The revamped plan also brings the renowned global streaming service provider – Netflix for its users, further strengthening its entertainment offering. With this partnership, Vi Postpaid users will be able to enjoy world-class entertainment with the best streaming experience on any device of their choice – mobile or television.

Designed to cater to modern lifestyles, the all new enhanced REDX plan integrates entertainment, dining, travel, security, and priority customer service, all for just Rs 1201. The new REDX plan provides access to a host of features that bring convenience, entertainment, and security – all in one single plan.

OTT Streaming with Netflix : The only postpaid plan that gives (mobile + TV) access to five OTT platforms , including Netflix . Other OTT players include Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and Sun NXT. With these partnerships, Vi Postpaid customers will not only enjoy top entertainment options but also live sports action especially with the on-going Euro Cup on Sony Liv.

Swiggy One Membership: Avail complimentary Swiggy One membership access for 6 months. Enjoy free deliveries on your food/Instamart orders above Rs. 199 and get exciting discounts with Swiggy Dineout/Genie.

International Roaming & VIP Lounge access at the airports : The REDX plan includes a complimentary 7-day international roaming pack worth Rs. 2999 once a year, access to domestic and international airport lounges (up to 4 times annually, including 1 international airport lounge), and exclusive EaseMyTrip discounts on flight bookings

Device Security: Complimentary access to Norton mobile security for 12 months.

Priority Services. Vi users can avail premium customer support experience with REDX, which includes a dedicated priority desk at Vi Stores & access to the best call center agents for faster query resolution.

To enjoy the exclusive REDX experience, login to the Vi web/App or walk-in to the nearest Vi Store. To know more, click https://www.myvi.in/postpaid/redx