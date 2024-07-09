Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKh

​Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi accompanied by President H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin visited the All Russian Exhibition Centre, VDNKh, in Moscow today.

The two leaders toured the Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKh. The Rosatom pavilion, inaugurated in November 2023, is one of the largest exhibitions on the history of scientific and technological developments. Prime Minister witnessed a photo exhibition dedicated to India-Russia cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy. Prime Minister was also shown the “Atomic Symphony” – a permanent working model of the VVER-1000 reactor which is the heart of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) in India.

At the Pavilion, Prime Minister also interacted with a group of Indian and Russian students. He encouraged them to look at future possibilites in the realm of science and techonology which could be harnessed for the benefit of future generations and for the planet.