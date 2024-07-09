Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence & The University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology join forces to combat cancer and diabetes through integrative health

National, 09 July 2024: To make a meaningful difference in society, Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) and The University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology (TDU) have signed an MOU for addressing prevalent diseases such as diabetes and cancer through holistic nutritional solutions. This partnership, inspired by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, aims to expand their combined impact through innovative, cross-disciplinary work, advancing scientific knowledge to improve lives globally.

The MOU outlines a comprehensive framework for co-operation, including academic exchanges, joint research initiatives, and shared use of facilities. The partnership also focuses on developing teaching modules that emphasise human values like ethics, compassion, and empathy in both undergraduate and postgraduate education.

On the partnership, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai – Founder of SSSUHE, shared “For Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence and Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research collaborating with Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology is an honour and a privilege. This MOU is more than just a list of clauses being exchanged; it is a platform for collaboration between the East and West, bringing together diverse knowledge systems and mindsets to provide the greatest care possible for patients and society as a whole.”

Nutrition research forms a cornerstone of this partnership, with a focus on developing innovative treatments for non-communicable diseases. These solutions will blend ancient Ayurvedic principles with contemporary research, aiming to bring holistic health solutions to the forefront of medical practice.

Dr Darshan Shankar – Vice Chancellor of TDU, said “While TDU has been around for 30-35 years, the work that has been done in the last ten years in the areas of healthcare, education, and nutrition via Sri Madhusudan Sai is an example of what only love can accomplish. While there are many different knowledge systems in the world, including indigenous practices, we have mostly been using Western systems. Nonetheless, we have a vast array of native systems from many nations, including Africa and India. The signing of this MoU will increase the momentum of progressing this ideology.”