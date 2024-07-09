ALLEN Bhubaneswar Honours Families of Kargil Martyrs in Shaurya Vandan Program

Bhubaneswar: A grand Shaurya Vandan program was held on Tuesday by ALLEN Career Institute, Bhubaneswar, to pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security and their families. Param Veer Chakra awardee Subedar Major Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, Minister of Law, Works, Excise Government of Odisha Prithviraj Harichandan, Padma Shri social activist Tulasi Munda graced the event as the chief guest.

The program commenced with honouring the families of the martyrs. Captain Yadav, remembering the martyrs’ sacrifice, said, “The country progresses because we are safe. Our valiant soldiers have provided us with this security by risking their lives. We must always remember their sacrifice and express our gratitude to their families.”

Motivating the students, Captain Yadav said, “Respecting the army is respecting the nation. Just as a soldier fights for the country, a student too should be determined to contribute to the nation’s development. Set goals in your studies and work diligently to achieve them.”

The Shaurya Vandan program under the 25th year of Kargil Vijay was organized by ALLEN Career Institute Private Limited in Kolkata under the aegis of Rail Auditorium C.S Pur, Bhubaneswar, The program honored the families of the martyrs from Bhubaneswar surrounding areas who were martyred in the Kargil war.

The family members of Martyr Gopinath Maharana, Niranjan Behera, Rajkishore Sahu, Ratan Kumar, Sachidananda Mallick, Singa Srinivas Patro, Ganga Ram Das, Manas Ranjan Sahoo Each received a cheque of Rs. Rs. 11,000 and a certificate of honour. The families also shared their experiences, creating a moving atmosphere. Students attending the program paid their respects to the martyrs with a standing ovation and salutes.

Param Veer Chakra awardee Subedar Major Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav, Minister of Law, Works, Excise Government of Odisha Prithviraj Harichandan, Padma Shri social activist Tulasi Munda, ALLEN Zonal Head Rajnish Kumar Shrivastava, Vice President Sudarshan Guha honored the families by paying obeisance to the martyrs.

Zonal Head Rajnish Kumar Shrivastava said that ALLEN Career Institute is always at the forefront in fulfilling its social responsibilities. The Shaurya Vandan program has been started on the occasion of the completion of 25 years of Kargil Vijay. Under this, programs are being organised all over India. ALLEN’s belief in imparting not just education but also good moral values. He encouraged students to learn from the spirit of giving exemplified by soldiers who dedicate their lives for the nation.