Vi Brings Innovative Tech Solutions for a Better Life at IMC 2023

In line with its vision to transform ‘Telco’ to ‘Techco’, the leading telecom operator, Vi, is bringing a Live 5G experience for its users at the telecom sector’s iconic event, India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 scheduled for October 27-29, 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Through partnerships and with ecosystem players, Vi has developed a diverse range of use cases across enterprises, consumers and Community development, showcasing the transformative power of next-gen technology and the 5G network.

On the opening day of the IMC, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the event and visited the Vi Booth where the brand presented an array of cutting-edge solutions under the theme ‘Innovation for a Better Life’. The Hon’ble PM walked through two of the marquee solutions of Vi: Innovation in Technology for Public Good and Sanchaar Shakti.

Using Vi network, Hon’ble PM experienced the Innovation in Technology for Public Good use-case where he learnt about the community people from Sewapuri and Araziline block, Varanasi, who have benefitted from Vi Foundation’s programs across livelihood, education and digital-financial literacy. With the philosophy of जन कल्याण– जन विकास tech-based solutions – Gurushala, Jaadu Gini Ka and SmartAgri have impacted over 13.5 lakhs people in Uttar Pradesh and over 2 crore people at a pan-India level, improving the overall quality of life,

fostering digital inclusion and holistic community development.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister also spent time observing India’s first ever advanced IoT solution ‘Sanchaar Shakti’ to make the ports of the country smarter, connected and more efficient at par with the world-class infrastructure. Developed in partnership with start-ups Freight Tiger and Roadcast, Sanchaar Shakti solution is designed to propel the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s ambitious Gati Shakti master plan into a reality by enabling an end-to-end journey of seamless flow of goods from port to the last mile with IoT, private 5G shaping and next-gen technology. As one of the pioneers in delivering IoT enabled growth in India, Vi is committed to continue developing an IoT-centric ecosystem and empowering MSME’s in their digital transformation journey with Vi’s ready for next solutions.

Commenting on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress, Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea said, “Vi is poised for its next phase of growth with next gen technologies that will usher in a connected world with boundless digital innovative solutions across various sectors. We are confident about bringing a significant transformation in customer experience, drive operational efficiency and improve business performance for our partners and consumers which further will positively impact the growth of the Indian digital economy.”

At IMC 2023, Vi is showcasing a range of futuristic solutions for enterprises and immersive experiences for consumers: These include:

Vi C-DOT IoT Lab is India’s only IoT devices interoperability certification lab. This use-case showcases the process of testing devices and the ones certified by the lab.

Ready For Next (RFN) which is a digital assessment tool to help MSME’s evaluate their digital maturity. RFN has concluded India’s largest MSME Digital Maturity Assessment & Study covering 1 lac+ MSME’s across 16 industries. This solution also showcases the Colocation & Cloud portfolio and CPaaS offering which enables SMEs in their cloud digitization journey

Connectivity of the Future demonstrates Vi Hybrid SD- WAN for secure connectivity and Private Network which enables industry 4.0 for Enterprises