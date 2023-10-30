TPSODL observes Vigilance Awareness Week; launches mass communication campaign

Berhampur, 30th October 2023: TPSODL, the joint venture between Tata Power and Odisha Government for power distribution in Southern Odisha is celebrating the Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30th to November 5th, 2023, under the theme “Say no to Corruption: Commit to the Nation”

The official inauguration of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 took place on October 30th, 2023, at TPSODL Head Office, in Berhampur. Employees at TPSODL administered the Integrity Pledge, to promote ethical business practices, reject bribery and ensure transparent and accountable corporate governance reaffirming their commitment to a corruption-free future.

The company has scheduled a week-long series of activities for Vigilance Awareness Week. This includes workshops and training sessions for all Circle Heads and senior employees on effective investigation methods related to vigilance matters. In addition, Vigilance Jagrukta Shibirs will be conducted in 10 Gram Panchayats, aimed at educating consumers about the proper channels for clearing power dues and avoiding non-designated payment channels. For all consumer concerns like getting a new connection, metering, billing etc. the official channels should be used.

The main objective of Shibirs is to educate consumers about the available avenues for filing complaints with TPSODL, which can be done simply by calling the Toll-Free Numbers 1912 or 1800-3456-797 or by emailing their concerns to vigilance@tpsouthernodisha.com. Consumers can also flag their concerns through a dedicated WhatsApp Number- 97779 77620

Additionally, the company has planned to celebrate the entire month by disseminating messages through various touchpoints like banners and placards, and featuring messages on vans. The company is also organising essay, poster competition and awareness session on Consequences Management as a part of this drive.

Mr. Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, expressed, “As we embark on another Vigilance Awareness Week, TPSODL reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the cause of eradicating corruption from the root. Under the theme ‘Say no to corruption: commit to the Nation,’ we stand resolute in our mission to promote ethical business practices, reject bribery, and ensure transparent and accountable corporate governance.”

TPSODL aims to strengthen its unwavering commitment to fight against corruption, working collectively towards a more transparent, ethical, and corruption-free future for Southern Odisha.