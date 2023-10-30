PM Modi inaugurates, dedicates to the nation and lays foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 5800 crores in Mehsana, Gujarat

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 5800 crores in Mehsana, Gujarat today. The projects include multiple sectors such as rail, road, drinking water and irrigation.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the two dates of 30th and 31st October are a source of great inspiration for everyone, as the former is the death anniversary of Govind Guru ji and the latter is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel ji. “Our generation has expressed its reverence for Sardar Saheb by building the world’s largest statue, the Statue of Unity”, Shri Modi said. He mentioned that the life of Govind Guru ji is also a symbol of the contribution and sacrifice of the tribal society in the independence of India. He expressed happiness that over the years, the government established the importance of Mangarh Dham at the national level.

The Prime Minister mentioned performing darshan and pooja at Ambaji Temple earlier in the day and expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to seek the blessings of Goddess Ambaji. He appreciated the work being done to develop Gabbar Parvat and enhance its grandeur. Speaking about the projects of today, the Prime Minister said that the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 6000 crores has been laid and inaugurated with the blessings of Maa Ambe. He said that these projects will further improve connectivity and benefit the farmers in the region. “The districts around Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will also benefit from these projects”, he added. He congratulated the people of Gujarat for today’s projects.

“India’s development story has become a matter of discussion around the world”, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister mentioned Chandrayaan’s landing on the South Pole of the moon and the successful G20 presidency. He noted the new sense of resolution and credited the power of people for the rise in India’s stature. He highlighted all-round development in the country and mentioned measures for water conservation, irrigation and drinking water. Be it roads, rail or airports, Shri Modi underlined the unprecedented investments in all sectors thereby leading to the development of modern infrastructure in India.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the people of Gujarat have already witnessed the development works that the rest of the country is experiencing today. “Whatever resolution Modi takes, he fulfills it”, the Prime Minister remarked. He credited the rapid development to the stable government elected by the people of Gujarat and said that the entire state has benefited from this including North Gujarat.

Recalling the time when life was difficult in the entire North Gujarat region due to lack of water for drinking and irrigation, and the only dairy business faced many difficulties, the Prime Minister pointed out that the farmers were able to harvest only one crop per year and that too without any certainty. Shri Modi highlighted the work done to rejuvenate the region and mentioned the work done for water supply and irrigation here. “We worked to develop the agriculture sector as well as the industrial sector of North Gujarat”, he emphasized. He said that the government’s aim was to create as many new avenues of earning as possible for the people of North Gujarat. He highlighted the Sujalam-Sufalam Scheme which makes use of the water of Narmada and Mahi rivers for the development of Gujarat. Shri Modi informed that 6 barrages are being built on Sabarmati to ensure maximum benefits. “One of these barrages has been inaugurated today. Our farmers and dozens of villages will benefit greatly from this”, he said.

The Prime Minister underlined that the scope of irrigation in North Gujarat has increased manifold in 20-22 years owing to these irrigation projects. He stated that the new technology of micro irrigation made available by the government was immediately adopted by the farmers of North Gujarat and expressed satisfaction that 70 percent area in Banaskantha is making use of the new technology. “Farmers can now grow many crops like wheat, castor, groundnut and gram along with fennel, cumin and other spices. The Prime Minister informed that 90 percent of the country’s Isabgol is processed in Gujarat giving it a unique identity. He also noted the growing agricultural produce and mentioned potatoes, carrots, mango, amla, pomegranate, guava and lemon. He said that efforts are also being made to develop Deesa as an organic farming hub for potatoes. Shri Modi mentioned setting up a huge plant for processing potatoes in Banaskantha. He also mentioned Agro Food Park built in Mehsana and said that work is being done to build a similar mega food park in Banaskantha.

Shri Modi touched upon providing water to every home and mentioned the water conservation scheme started in Gujarat which has now taken the form of Jal Jeevan Mission for the country. “Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, like the one in Gujarat, is changing the lives of crores of people in the country”, he said.

Noting that women have been the biggest beneficiaries of the development of the animal husbandry and dairy sector, Prime Minister Modi informed that hundreds of new veterinary hospitals have been built in North Gujarat over the years resulting in good health of the animals and thereby increasing milk production. In the last two decades, the Prime Minister informed that more than 800 new village dairy cooperative societies have also been formed in North Gujarat. “Be it Banas Dairy, Doodh Sagar, or Sabar Dairy, they are being expanded unprecedentedly. Apart from milk, these are also becoming big processing centers for other produce of the farmers”, he added. He stated that the central government is running a huge campaign for free vaccination of livestock where Rs 15,000 crores are being spent. He urged the cattle rearers of the region to get their animals vaccinated. He also mentioned setting up many plants under the Gobardhan Yojana where biogas and bio CNG are being made from cow dung.

Speaking about the expansion of the automobile industry in North Gujarat, Shri Modi mentioned the development of Mandal-Becharji Automobile Hub which has given rise to employment opportunities and the income of the people. “The income from industries here has doubled in just 10 years. Apart from food processing, the pharmaceutical industry and engineering industry have also developed in Mehsana. Ceramic-related industries have developed in Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts”, Shri Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted today’s railway projects worth more than Rs 5000 crores and mentioned the dedicated freight corridor between Mehsana and Ahmedabad. He underlined that it will further strengthen the connectivity of North Gujarat with major ports like Pipavav, Porbandar and Jamnagar. It will also strengthen the logistics and storage-related sector in North Gujarat, he said.

Touching upon green hydrogen and solar energy production in the country, the Prime Minister highlighted the solar park in Patan and then in Banaskantha and said that the Modhera boasts of being a village that runs on solar energy 24 hours. “Today, the government is giving you maximum financial assistance for rooftop solar. Our effort is to minimize the electricity bill of every family”, he said. In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister informed, approximately 2,500 km of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors have been completed leading to a reduced travel time for both passenger trains and goods trains. He also mentioned the transportation of milk via trains from Palanpur to Rewari in Haryana. “The work of doubling of Katosan Road-Becharaji railway line and Viramgam-Samakhayali track which has been done here will also strengthen connectivity”, he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the potential of tourism in Gujarat and mentioned the world-famous Kutch Rann Utsav. He also mentioned Dhordo village of Kutch that was recently recognized as the best tourist village in the world. He also expressed confidence that North Gujarat is becoming a major tourist destination in the country. He gave the example of Nadabet which is becoming an important tourist center and also mentioned Dharoi which is being developed as a big tourism hub. Shri Modi also highlighted Modhera Sun Temple in Mehsana, Akhand Jyoti burning in the center of the city, Kirti Toran of Vadnagar and other places of faith and spirituality. He said that Vadnagar has become a center of attraction for the whole world referring to the excavations carried out revealing traces of ancient civilization. “Central Government has developed many places here under the Heritage Circuit at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore”, the Prime Minister said as he gave the example of Rani Ki Bav which sees a footfall of more than 3 lakh tourists every year on average. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said, “An unprecedented work of linking our heritage with development is being done in the country today. These will further strengthen our resolve to build a developed India.”

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Member of Parliament, Shri C R Patil and Union Minister of State, Smt Darshana Jardosh were present among others.

Background

The projects that were inaugurated and dedicated to the nation include the New Bhandu-New Sanand(N) section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC); doubling of the Viramgam – Samakhiali rail line; Katosan Road- Bechraji – Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL Siding) Rail Project; project for recharge of various village lakes of Vijapur taluka and Mansa taluka of Mehsana and Gandhinagar district; Valasana barrage on Sabarmati river in Mehsana District; two schemes for provisioning of drinking water in Palanpur, Banaskantha; and the Dharoi dam based Palanpur lifeline project – Head work (HW) and water treatment plant of 80 MLD capacity.

The projects whose foundation stones were laid by the Prime Minister included various development projects in Kheralu; the project for providing irrigation facilities in Santrampur taluka of Mahisagar District; widening and strengthening of Naroda – Dehgam – Harsol – Dhansura Road, Sabarkantha; project for Kalol Nagarpalika Sewerage and Septage Management in Gandhinagar District; and projects for sewage treatment plants in Siddhpur (Patan), Palanpur (Banaskantha), Bayad (Aravalli) and Vadnagar (Mehsana).