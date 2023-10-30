200 TVS iQube Electric scooters delivered on a single day mega-delivery event in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, October, 2023: Returning with its single day mega delivery event, TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, handed 200 units of its TVS iQube Electric scooters to customers in Bhubaneswar. The company has garnered an overwhelming response in Odisha as EV adoption in the state continues to grow at an exponential rate, owing to progressive government policies.

TVS Motor Company marked its foray into the electric mobility segment with TVS iQube in 2020; and has been receiving a heartening response from customers ever since. With a consistent month-on-month growth in sales, the TVS iQube has more than two lakh customers, with almost one lakh customers joining the TVS iQube family in just the last six months. It is an indication of the growing consumer shift towards electric mobility in the country, and TVS iQube being one of the leading players in this segment.

Towards this exciting EV journey, TVS Motor Company is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities, and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. Currently, the scooter is available in 217 cities and 358 dealerships across India.

To celebrate the milestone of 2 lakh+ iQube families, TVS iQube comes with attractive festive benefits upto Rs. 10,000 including an extended warranty of 2 years/20000 km in addition to the factory warranty of 3 years/50000 km.

The TVS iQube and TVS iQube S are available at an on-road price in Odisha for Rs. 1,24,349 and Rs. 1,39,455 respectively (on-road Odisha including FAME II and state subsidy).