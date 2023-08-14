Vi Announces Exclusive Independence Day Offers on the Vi App

To commemorate India’s 77th Independence Day, leading telecom operator, Vi has come up with a bouquet of attractive offers for its pre-paid customers. Between 12th to 18th August, Vi customers can explore a wide range of incredible deals and also stand a chance to win remarkable rewards on Vi app



To ensure that customers enjoy uninterrupted online experiences as a part of their Independence Day celebrations, Vi is offering an assured extra data benefit of up to 50GB, on all unlimited data recharges above Rs 199. In addition, Vi customers can also get instant discounts of Rs 50 and Rs 75 on Rs 1449 and Rs 3099 recharge packs, respectively.



Adding an extra layer of excitement to the celebration, Vi will also be running “Spin the Wheel” contest exclusively on the Vi App. As part of this contest, there will be an assured lucky winner every hour who will win a complimentary recharge pack worth Rs 3099, valid for one year. The contest comes with additional rewards, including 1GB or 2GB of additional data for an enriched connectivity experience, a subscription to SonyLiv, and others, opening up multiple opportunities to win with Vi.