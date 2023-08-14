Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates winners of Jigyasa

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the winners of Jigyasa – one of world’s largest quizzes played more than 10 lakh times in 17 languages about India’s ancient civilisational values, evolution of her cultures, the rich past & glorious samagam of ethos.



Sharing a tweet by Union Minister, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, the Prime Minister tweeted:



“Congratulations to all the winners of Jigyasa. This was an extensive effort aimed at enhancing knowledge about our history and culture among the youth. Glad to see such a phenomenal response for this quiz.”



