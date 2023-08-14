Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the victims of Partition

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi remembered victims whose lives were lost in the partition of the country, as the nation observes ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ today. Shri Modi paid tributes to them and recalled the the struggles of those who were uprooted from their homes.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;



“विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस उन भारतवासियों को श्रद्धापूर्वक स्मरण करने का अवसर है, जिनका जीवन देश के बंटवारे की बलि चढ़ गया। इसके साथ ही यह दिन उन लोगों के कष्ट और संघर्ष की भी याद दिलाता है, जिन्हें विस्थापन का दंश झेलने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। ऐसे सभी लोगों को मेरा शत-शत नमन।”