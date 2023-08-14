Tata Steel Foundation Supports National Vector Borne Disease Awareness Drive in Gopalpur

Gopalpur, August 12, 2023 – In a significant step towards public health awareness, the National Vector Borne Disease awareness campaign was inaugurated and flagged off by Shri Keerthi Vasan V, Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer, Ganjam, Smt. Anjali Swain, President, Zilla Parishad, Ganjam, today at Netaji Kalyan Mandap, Hinjilicut in presence of Shri Rockey Martin, Unit Head of Tata Steel Foundation, Dr. Umashankar Mishra, Chief District Medical and Public health officer, Ganjam and Shri. Subash Chandra Palai, Chairman, Hinjilicut Municipality.



Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), Gopalpur extended its support to the district health department by providing two campaign vehicles, reinforcing its commitment to community welfare. The campaign’s main objective is to create awareness among villagers about precautionary measures and the importance of consuming doses to prevent Vector Borne Disease. This initiative reflects the strong collaboration between various stakeholders, including the National Health Mission, TSF, National Vector Borne Disease Control Program and the World Health Organisation. In this district-level program, distinguished dignitaries from National Health Mission, TSF NVBDCP, World Health Organisation were present, underscoring the widespread commitment to the cause.





