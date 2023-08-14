Celebrating 75 years, Ashok Leyland’s Dream Drive reaches Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar,14th August, 2023: Ashok Leyland’s Bada Dost & Partner Super 914 vehicles reached Bhubaneswar as part of the Dream Drive, celebrating 75 years of Ashok Leyland. Traveling from Kolkata, the vehicle is headed towards Visakhapatnam. The drive will culminate in the manufacturing plant of Hosur.



The drive will also cover Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Kurnool, and Kadapa, in this journey.



The Dream Drive will have a total of 10 vehicles which will be traversing the length and breadth of the country on five different routes. Starting from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jammu, Kolkata, and Dibrugarh, the drive will travel through key locations around the country and culminate at the manufacturing plants of Ashok Leyland. The drive aims to celebrate the company’s enduring relationship with the nation in many dimensions.



Along the way, Ashok Leyland will engage with its extensive network of dealerships, a direct connection with its valued customers and gather insights from the years of experience of the Commercial Vehicle ecosystem.



