Veteran Jagatsinghpur journalist Baidyanath Parida dies

Report by Kahnu Nanda , Jagatsinghpur: Veteran journalist Baidyanath Parida from village Patana under Jagatsinghpur block passed away in a private hospital in Bhubaneswar at the age of 97 on Saturday. Late Parida was suffering from old age ailments and undergoing treatment in the hospital past two weeks.

Nonagenarian Parida had linked with the journalism profession for the past fifty years in the undivided Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts, connected with Odia newspapers such as Sambad, Matrubhumi, Asha, Prajatantra, and a few news agencies, including he had associated with the largest circulated Odia daily The Samaj for a long period served at Jagatsinghpur till he superannuated from the organization in the mid-eighties. late Parida’s son Amaranath Parida has adopted his father’s profession a senior scribe in Jagatsinghpur district working for two National English dailies.

Late Parida’s body was brought to his native village Patana on Saturday afternoon where political leaders, scribes, local people, and relatives paid floral tributes later his body was consigned to flame in the village crematorium. Late Parida’s three sons Ambika Nath Parida, Janakinath Parida and scribe Amaranath Parida were present and performed the last rites.