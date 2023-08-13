Tata Steel Foundation Celebrates International Youth Day in Gopalpur

Gopalpur – Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), hosted a programme called “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” on International Youth Day at Podapadara UP High School, Ganjam District aligned with this year’s theme. The event focused on highlighting the pivotal role of youth in nation-building and fostering a sustainable environment.

Distinguished dignitaries, including TSF Gopalpur’s Head, Puspanjali Mohanty, Headmaster, Podapadara UP High School, Somonath Sahu, Rtd Headmaster, Sitaram Patra, Block Education Officer, Chatrapur, Sujata Das, Sarapanch, Podapadara, Sashi Das-Samiti Member, Podapadara, Tankadhar Chhatei, Chairman, SMC, Podapadara graced the occasion. The event encompassed three key segments – a Cleanliness Drive, a Drawing Competition on Green Innovation, and Extempore Speeches on the Importance of International Youth Day, all aimed at promoting community involvement and environmental awareness. As many as 200 participants were present during the programme.

The Cleanliness Drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from guests, organizers, and students, with the notable presence of Sathiya (Change Maker) of Rishta, a prominent TSF figure actively engaged in the cleanup initiative.

Highlighting student creativity, the Drawing Competition on Green Innovation provided a platform for expressing sustainable ideas through vibrant artworks, underscoring the youth’s dedication to a greener future.

The Extempore Speeches on the Importance of International Youth Day added intellectual depth to the event, reflecting the eloquence and awareness of young participants. Their speeches resonated with the event’s core message – the potential of youth to drive positive change.

The event concluded with a closing address by TSF Gopalpur’s Head, reaffirming the significance of nurturing today’s youth for a better tomorrow. The event’s unifying theme emphasized that empowered and nurtured youth hold the key to a prosperous and sustainable future.